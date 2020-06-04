All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:22 AM

32 Etna Street

32 Etna Street · (617) 566-0300
Location

32 Etna Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Available July 1st! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (heat, hot water, gas cooking, electric, cable & internet!) - ACTUAL RENT WITH UTILITIES IS $2,100/mo. Sunny & spacious 2nd floor of 3 family home on residential side-street in Brighton Center. 2 car driveway is exclusive to this unit. Spacious kitchen w/ room for island - inlcludes gas range, dishwasher, great cabinet/counter space. Classic detailing, ample storage, large living & dining. Updated bath, double closets in bedroom 1 of 2, laundry & extra storage in the basement. Shared deck for grilling/relaxing. Super quick hop to Storrow, Pike. Pets negotiable - approved on a case by case basis by Landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Etna Street have any available units?
32 Etna Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Etna Street have?
Some of 32 Etna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Etna Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 Etna Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Etna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Etna Street is pet friendly.
Does 32 Etna Street offer parking?
No, 32 Etna Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 Etna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Etna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Etna Street have a pool?
No, 32 Etna Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 Etna Street have accessible units?
No, 32 Etna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Etna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Etna Street has units with dishwashers.
