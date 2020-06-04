32 Etna Street

Amenities

Available July 1st! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (heat, hot water, gas cooking, electric, cable & internet!) - ACTUAL RENT WITH UTILITIES IS $2,100/mo. Sunny & spacious 2nd floor of 3 family home on residential side-street in Brighton Center. 2 car driveway is exclusive to this unit. Spacious kitchen w/ room for island - inlcludes gas range, dishwasher, great cabinet/counter space. Classic detailing, ample storage, large living & dining. Updated bath, double closets in bedroom 1 of 2, laundry & extra storage in the basement. Shared deck for grilling/relaxing. Super quick hop to Storrow, Pike. Pets negotiable - approved on a case by case basis by Landlords.