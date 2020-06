Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Large 1 bedroom apartment at garden level of a beautiful Boston brownstone in the heart of Allston. Hard wood floors, eat-in kitchen, coin-op laundry with heat and hot water included, parking can also be included for an additional fee. Steps away from the MBTA B-Green line, several shops, local bars and restaurants.