30 Chiswick Rd.
30 Chiswick Rd.

30 Chiswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Modern apartment located in the Boston College area, near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Walk to the B, C and D train lines, the express bus line or Boston College shuttle. Excellent location with access to Route 9, 28 and Mass Pike (exit 17). The apartments feature new hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchens with pantries. All bedrooms are large enough for a king size bed and most apartments have a rear porch. Professionals welcome. BOSTON COLLEGE AREA, NEAR CHESTNUT HILL RESERVOIR. WALKABLE TO B, C AND D GREEGN LINES. ON THE EXPRESS BUS LINE AND BOSTON COLLEGE SHUTTLE. EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO ROUTE 9, ROUTE 28 AND THE MASS PIKE (EXIT 17).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Chiswick Rd. have any available units?
30 Chiswick Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Chiswick Rd. have?
Some of 30 Chiswick Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Chiswick Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Chiswick Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Chiswick Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 30 Chiswick Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 30 Chiswick Rd. offer parking?
No, 30 Chiswick Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 30 Chiswick Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Chiswick Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Chiswick Rd. have a pool?
No, 30 Chiswick Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Chiswick Rd. have accessible units?
No, 30 Chiswick Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Chiswick Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Chiswick Rd. has units with dishwashers.
