30 Chiswick Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Modern apartment located in the Boston College area, near the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Walk to the B, C and D train lines, the express bus line or Boston College shuttle. Excellent location with access to Route 9, 28 and Mass Pike (exit 17). The apartments feature new hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchens with pantries. All bedrooms are large enough for a king size bed and most apartments have a rear porch. Professionals welcome. BOSTON COLLEGE AREA, NEAR CHESTNUT HILL RESERVOIR. WALKABLE TO B, C AND D GREEGN LINES. ON THE EXPRESS BUS LINE AND BOSTON COLLEGE SHUTTLE. EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH ACCESS TO ROUTE 9, ROUTE 28 AND THE MASS PIKE (EXIT 17).



Terms: One year lease