All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 279 Beacon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
279 Beacon St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

279 Beacon St

279 Beacon Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

279 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms available 9/1. Enter parlor level with soaring 12’ ceilings and large bay windows with plenty of direct sunlight. Open floor plan offers a spacious living/dining area with fireplace and a recently renovated kitchen with stone counters, a convenient breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. One full bathroom completes this level. Lower level has two large bedrooms, one of which offers bay windows and a beautiful brick fireplace. Both bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. Additional storage, second full bathroom & access to common laundry also on this level. 1 parking space available for additional $350. Brand new heating system. Heat & hot water included. Enjoy access to all the Back Bay and Boston has to offer with a Walk Score of 89, Transit Score of 96 & Bike Score of 91. Steps to the Charles River Esplanade, Newbury Street, the Boston Common & Public Garden. Inquire for virtual tour. Floor plan attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Beacon St have any available units?
279 Beacon St has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Beacon St have?
Some of 279 Beacon St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
279 Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 279 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 279 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 279 Beacon St offers parking.
Does 279 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 279 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 279 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 279 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 279 Beacon St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity