Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

274 Marlborough St Apt 10

274 Marlborough St · (617) 875-3436
Location

274 Marlborough St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
10 Available 09/01/20 Top floor unit on the Marlborough St, one of the most beautiful streets in Back Bay! Sunny unit with hardwood floors with plentiful closet space. Granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Laundry in the building. Includes heat and hot water. Traditional brownstone. Immaculate common areas. Close to Charles RIver, green line at Copley Square, red line at Boston Commons, number 1 bus on Mass Ave, MIT, Harvard, South End, North ENd, FInancial District, Beacon Hill, Newbury Street and the Prudential Center.Call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5633229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have any available units?
274 Marlborough St Apt 10 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have?
Some of 274 Marlborough St Apt 10's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
274 Marlborough St Apt 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 offer parking?
No, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 does not offer parking.
Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Marlborough St Apt 10 has units with dishwashers.
