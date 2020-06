Amenities

Available 9/1. Spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in a historic elevator building in the heart of Back Bay. Recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel appliances and disposal. Room for dining area or home office. Large bedroom that can fit a king bed, gracious closet space and hardwood flooring throughout. Location and convenience at your finger tips. Enjoy unparalleled views of Boston on the common roof deck. Professionally managed building. No pets. Heat and hot water included. Inquire for virtual tour and floor plan.