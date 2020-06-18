All apartments in Boston
27 Wolcott St.
27 Wolcott St.

27 Wolcott Street · (617) 731-3311
Location

27 Wolcott Street, Boston, MA 02121
Franklin Field North

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All new renovation with private deck and 2 bathrooms. Beautifully restored and transformed spacious home. This extensive renovation with all new kitchen and bathrooms includes features such as refinished hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, new appliances, and a master bath with double sink vanity. Dining room can also be used as an office or small bedroom. Ultra-high energy efficiency with new electrical and heating systems, LED lighting, and new windows. New Navien tankless hot water heater means unlimited hot water on-demand and no wasted energy keeping 30-40 gallons of water hot all the time. New laundry machines and additional storage are in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Wolcott St. have any available units?
27 Wolcott St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Wolcott St. have?
Some of 27 Wolcott St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Wolcott St. currently offering any rent specials?
27 Wolcott St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Wolcott St. pet-friendly?
No, 27 Wolcott St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 27 Wolcott St. offer parking?
No, 27 Wolcott St. does not offer parking.
Does 27 Wolcott St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Wolcott St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Wolcott St. have a pool?
No, 27 Wolcott St. does not have a pool.
Does 27 Wolcott St. have accessible units?
No, 27 Wolcott St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Wolcott St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Wolcott St. does not have units with dishwashers.
