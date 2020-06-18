27 Wolcott St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage

All new renovation with private deck and 2 bathrooms. Beautifully restored and transformed spacious home. This extensive renovation with all new kitchen and bathrooms includes features such as refinished hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, new appliances, and a master bath with double sink vanity. Dining room can also be used as an office or small bedroom. Ultra-high energy efficiency with new electrical and heating systems, LED lighting, and new windows. New Navien tankless hot water heater means unlimited hot water on-demand and no wasted energy keeping 30-40 gallons of water hot all the time. New laundry machines and additional storage are in the basement.