27 Anderson Street - 8

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This striking, ONE-bedroom-PLUS-large-office/den Beacon Hill penthouse has been fully renovated and has all of the bells and whistles. The all white kitchen features Jenn Air appliances, custom cabinets and quartz counters. The living space has a flexible, open layout to accommodate multiple furniture layouts and has chic gray stained floors throughout. This home is situated along the side of building so it has beautiful views and light over Phillips Street. There are handsome window casings, base moldings recessed lighting and insulated windows. Stay cool with central air and in-unit washer/dryer. Best of all, a large private roof deck awaits your Summer Solstice parties and casual relaxation. Accessed conveniently by a walk-out head house, this is the ideal way to end your day with Western light, cool breezes and the quiet of penthouse living. Enjoy the conveniences of living only one block off of Cambridge Street and in the middle of the city.