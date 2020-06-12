All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:48 PM

266 Lexington Street

266 Lexington Street · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Lexington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
66 Lexington Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeous 2 bed condo for rent in the Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston. Located on floor three, you will find a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Open concept living space. 2 bedrooms, with ample closet space. Washer dryer IN UNIT. Enjoy the warmer weather on your private deck, or in the common patio yard below. Lease to run through April 2021. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592770 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Lexington Street have any available units?
266 Lexington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Lexington Street have?
Some of 266 Lexington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Lexington Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 Lexington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Lexington Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 Lexington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 266 Lexington Street offer parking?
No, 266 Lexington Street does not offer parking.
Does 266 Lexington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Lexington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Lexington Street have a pool?
No, 266 Lexington Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 Lexington Street have accessible units?
No, 266 Lexington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Lexington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Lexington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
