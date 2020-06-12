266 Lexington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

66 Lexington Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeous 2 bed condo for rent in the Eagle Hill neighborhood of East Boston. Located on floor three, you will find a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Open concept living space. 2 bedrooms, with ample closet space. Washer dryer IN UNIT. Enjoy the warmer weather on your private deck, or in the common patio yard below. Lease to run through April 2021. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592770 ]