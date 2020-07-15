26 Commonwealth Ter.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER FOR 1800 - hardwood floors - h/hw included - cats ok - dishwasher and modern kitchen - true 1 bedroom with living room and big bedroom - carpet in the bedroom - mirrored closets - great price! Just a few minutes' walk to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with faux granite and dishwasher/ disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals!



Terms: One year lease