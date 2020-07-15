All apartments in Boston
26 Commonwealth Ter.
26 Commonwealth Ter.

26 Commonwealth Terrace · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Commonwealth Terrace, Boston, MA 02135
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER FOR 1800 - hardwood floors - h/hw included - cats ok - dishwasher and modern kitchen - true 1 bedroom with living room and big bedroom - carpet in the bedroom - mirrored closets - great price! Just a few minutes' walk to the B line at Washington Street. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with faux granite and dishwasher/ disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and coin-operated laundry facilities on site. Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals!

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have any available units?
26 Commonwealth Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have?
Some of 26 Commonwealth Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Commonwealth Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Commonwealth Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Commonwealth Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Commonwealth Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. offer parking?
No, 26 Commonwealth Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Commonwealth Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have a pool?
No, 26 Commonwealth Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have accessible units?
No, 26 Commonwealth Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Commonwealth Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Commonwealth Ter. has units with dishwashers.
