Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

255 Normandy St.

255 Normandy Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 Normandy Street, Boston, MA 02121
Franklin Field North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
This Spacious and Lead-Certified 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Sits on the Third Floor of a Triple-Decker in Dorchester's Grove Hall Neighborhood. A Freshly- Painted Interior Includes Ensuite Laundry, Natural Gleaming Hardwood Floors, and Ceiling Fans Throughout. An Eat-in Kitchen with 6X5 Pantry, Features a Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Full Refrigerator, and Microwave. Outdoor Space Includes a Front and Rear Porch, Plus a Shared Back Yard. This Well-Maintained Unit is Just Steps from Franklin Park/Zoo, Golf Course, as Well as Several Local Shops, Restaurants, and Bus Routes. Strong References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Normandy St. have any available units?
255 Normandy St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Normandy St. have?
Some of 255 Normandy St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Normandy St. currently offering any rent specials?
255 Normandy St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Normandy St. pet-friendly?
No, 255 Normandy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 255 Normandy St. offer parking?
No, 255 Normandy St. does not offer parking.
Does 255 Normandy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Normandy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Normandy St. have a pool?
No, 255 Normandy St. does not have a pool.
Does 255 Normandy St. have accessible units?
No, 255 Normandy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Normandy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Normandy St. has units with dishwashers.
