255 Normandy St.

This Spacious and Lead-Certified 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Sits on the Third Floor of a Triple-Decker in Dorchester's Grove Hall Neighborhood. A Freshly- Painted Interior Includes Ensuite Laundry, Natural Gleaming Hardwood Floors, and Ceiling Fans Throughout. An Eat-in Kitchen with 6X5 Pantry, Features a Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Full Refrigerator, and Microwave. Outdoor Space Includes a Front and Rear Porch, Plus a Shared Back Yard. This Well-Maintained Unit is Just Steps from Franklin Park/Zoo, Golf Course, as Well as Several Local Shops, Restaurants, and Bus Routes. Strong References Required.



Terms: One year lease