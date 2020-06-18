246 S Huntington Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking shuffle board 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! This space is perfect for you. Overlooking the Emerald Necklace, and near Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum, and Franklin Park, you need to be here. Steps away from the green line, indoor bike storage, and garage parking are all options for you to consider in these luxurious apartments. In addition, enjoy a fitness center, lounge area, pet friendly amenities, and MORE! The unit features spacious closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in unit! Building Features: -24 hour maintenance -On site property management -Fitness room with indoor rock climbing/bouldering -Lounge area featuring a TV area and shuffleboard -Indoor bike storage, as well as bike cleaning and repair station -Garage parking available for rent -Pet friendly! Pet wash and dog run all available (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer & Dryer in unit -Moveable kitchen islands -Private patios (select units only) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Currently offering 1 month free on all units! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units in Jamaica Plain, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.