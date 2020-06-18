All apartments in Boston
246 S Huntington Ave
246 S Huntington Ave

246 South Huntington Avenue · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice! This space is perfect for you. Overlooking the Emerald Necklace, and near Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum, and Franklin Park, you need to be here. Steps away from the green line, indoor bike storage, and garage parking are all options for you to consider in these luxurious apartments. In addition, enjoy a fitness center, lounge area, pet friendly amenities, and MORE! The unit features spacious closets, stainless steel appliances, and a washer/dryer in unit! Building Features: -24 hour maintenance -On site property management -Fitness room with indoor rock climbing/bouldering -Lounge area featuring a TV area and shuffleboard -Indoor bike storage, as well as bike cleaning and repair station -Garage parking available for rent -Pet friendly! Pet wash and dog run all available (additional pet fee may apply) Unit Features: -Stainless steel appliances -Washer &amp; Dryer in unit -Moveable kitchen islands -Private patios (select units only) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! Currently offering 1 month free on all units! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units in Jamaica Plain, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 S Huntington Ave have any available units?
246 S Huntington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 S Huntington Ave have?
Some of 246 S Huntington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 S Huntington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 S Huntington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 S Huntington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 S Huntington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 246 S Huntington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 246 S Huntington Ave does offer parking.
Does 246 S Huntington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 S Huntington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 S Huntington Ave have a pool?
No, 246 S Huntington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 S Huntington Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 S Huntington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 S Huntington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 S Huntington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
