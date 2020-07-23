245 Beacon St # 2R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2R Available 09/01/20 This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)

***Have two more studios in this biuldiong as well***

1. $1950 Available 8/1

2.$1975 Available 9/1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5947752)