Boston, MA
245 Beacon St # 2R
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:25 AM

245 Beacon St # 2R

245 Beacon St · (978) 317-4010
Location

245 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2R · Avail. Sep 1

$1,985

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
2R Available 09/01/20 This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)
***Have two more studios in this biuldiong as well***
1. $1950 Available 8/1
2.$1975 Available 9/1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Beacon St # 2R have any available units?
245 Beacon St # 2R has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Beacon St # 2R have?
Some of 245 Beacon St # 2R's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Beacon St # 2R currently offering any rent specials?
245 Beacon St # 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Beacon St # 2R pet-friendly?
No, 245 Beacon St # 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 245 Beacon St # 2R offer parking?
No, 245 Beacon St # 2R does not offer parking.
Does 245 Beacon St # 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Beacon St # 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Beacon St # 2R have a pool?
No, 245 Beacon St # 2R does not have a pool.
Does 245 Beacon St # 2R have accessible units?
No, 245 Beacon St # 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Beacon St # 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Beacon St # 2R has units with dishwashers.
