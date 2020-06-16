24 Norwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Great opportunity to live in one of Dorchester's desirable neighborhood! Spacious and stylish these 2 bedroom 2 bath top of the line Luxury quality living is one that you will love! Every detail has been addressed - European flair designed with the best materials and finishes. Open Floor plan flows from Living Room to Kitchen/Dinning area with high ceilings and recessed lighting. Beginning in the kitchen with all Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, beautiful Quartz counter tops, decorative back splash with self closing custom cabinets. Best of all-efficient stack-able washer and dryer in each Unit. Also included with each rental unit is one assigned parking space in the temperature controlled garage in the building with direct access to the apartments. Located steps from the Neponset Circle with easy access to North & southbound highways, public transportation, Malibu and Tenean beach, 60 acre Pope John Park with bike path and walking trails, local shops, eateries.