Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

24 Norwood St

24 Norwood Street · (617) 347-4890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Norwood Street, Boston, MA 02122
Neponset - Port Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in one of Dorchester's desirable neighborhood! Spacious and stylish these 2 bedroom 2 bath top of the line Luxury quality living is one that you will love! Every detail has been addressed - European flair designed with the best materials and finishes. Open Floor plan flows from Living Room to Kitchen/Dinning area with high ceilings and recessed lighting. Beginning in the kitchen with all Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, beautiful Quartz counter tops, decorative back splash with self closing custom cabinets. Best of all-efficient stack-able washer and dryer in each Unit. Also included with each rental unit is one assigned parking space in the temperature controlled garage in the building with direct access to the apartments. Located steps from the Neponset Circle with easy access to North & southbound highways, public transportation, Malibu and Tenean beach, 60 acre Pope John Park with bike path and walking trails, local shops, eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Norwood St have any available units?
24 Norwood St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Norwood St have?
Some of 24 Norwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Norwood St currently offering any rent specials?
24 Norwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Norwood St pet-friendly?
No, 24 Norwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Norwood St offer parking?
Yes, 24 Norwood St does offer parking.
Does 24 Norwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Norwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Norwood St have a pool?
No, 24 Norwood St does not have a pool.
Does 24 Norwood St have accessible units?
No, 24 Norwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Norwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Norwood St has units with dishwashers.
