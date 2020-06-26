All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 237 Hanover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
237 Hanover
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

237 Hanover

237 Hanover Street · (617) 909-9191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

237 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Truly one of the best apartments in the North End in an unbeatable location. Modern, spacious top floor apartment that has an open layout and gets a ton of sun. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space, modern kitchen, large living room, dining area, private balcony overlooking Hanover Street (the only such building on the street), and a huge common roof deck with breathtaking views of the city. Amenities include in-unit laundry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central A/C, heat, microwave, and gas range. Elevator in the building. Potential to leave partially furnished - inquire for details. The apartment is in a fantastic location on the "city" side of Hanover Street, surrounded by hundreds of restaurants, shops, and bars, less than a five minute walk to Haymarket (Orange and Green lines), steps to the greenway, and short walk to Faneuil Hall, the Financial District, North Station, Beacon Hill, and West End. This is a rare opportunity to get into one of the best buildings in the North End - tenants have been living here for 5 years, but recently purchased a home and are looking to sublet the apartment. Available January 1, 2019 or mid-December 2018.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Hanover have any available units?
237 Hanover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Hanover have?
Some of 237 Hanover's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Hanover currently offering any rent specials?
237 Hanover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Hanover pet-friendly?
No, 237 Hanover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 237 Hanover offer parking?
No, 237 Hanover does not offer parking.
Does 237 Hanover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Hanover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Hanover have a pool?
No, 237 Hanover does not have a pool.
Does 237 Hanover have accessible units?
No, 237 Hanover does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Hanover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Hanover has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 237 Hanover?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity