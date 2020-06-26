237 Hanover

Amenities

Truly one of the best apartments in the North End in an unbeatable location. Modern, spacious top floor apartment that has an open layout and gets a ton of sun. Two large bedrooms with ample closet space, modern kitchen, large living room, dining area, private balcony overlooking Hanover Street (the only such building on the street), and a huge common roof deck with breathtaking views of the city. Amenities include in-unit laundry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central A/C, heat, microwave, and gas range. Elevator in the building. Potential to leave partially furnished - inquire for details. The apartment is in a fantastic location on the "city" side of Hanover Street, surrounded by hundreds of restaurants, shops, and bars, less than a five minute walk to Haymarket (Orange and Green lines), steps to the greenway, and short walk to Faneuil Hall, the Financial District, North Station, Beacon Hill, and West End. This is a rare opportunity to get into one of the best buildings in the North End - tenants have been living here for 5 years, but recently purchased a home and are looking to sublet the apartment. Available January 1, 2019 or mid-December 2018.



Terms: One year lease