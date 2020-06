Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*Rare Find*Unbelievable location at a unbeatable $ - Property Id: 151756



Beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Allston!! Great location across from the B-Fresh Grocery Store and mins to many restaurants and stores including TJ Max. Mins to the B-line as well as 66 Bus.Laundry in building. Can come furnished or unfurnished. Parking available for rent. You can not beat the location and price!! Don't wait and miss out!



Available for 9/1

No Pets Allowed



