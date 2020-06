Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Prime Back Bay location! Very large and spacious one bedroom floor through on Beacon and Clarendon St. The apartment was just painted. Hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen and very spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Large bedroom with 2nd decorative fireplace that can fit a king size bed as well. Rent includes heat and hot water, and common laundry in building.