228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

IN - PERSON SHOWINGS OR VIRTUAL TOURS! JULY MOVE-IN LARGE studio w/ discrete sleeping alcove & is available in one of the most desirable classic brownstones on picturesque Commonwealth Ave in Back Bay.The foyer leads to oversized living area with high ceilings creating a true sense of openness and features a/c, gleaming hardwood floors, bay windows, beautiful archways,numerous closets, full sized appliances in separate kitchen and full bathroom with tub. This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished for an easy move -in. Enjoy beautiful views of The Prudential and Commonwealth Ave Mall from the common roof- deck. Laundry on premises.Cable ready. Includes heat, hot water, gas. Graduate students welcome ( cannnot permit undergrads nor pets). Available July 1 st, CAN BE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Around the corner to Newbury and Boylston Streets, T, Shaws, w/ easy access to The Charles, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, The Common, Downtown.1 month broker fee from incoming tenant. AVAIL JULY