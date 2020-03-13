All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:20 AM

228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1

228 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 875-1558
Location

228 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
IN - PERSON SHOWINGS OR VIRTUAL TOURS! JULY MOVE-IN LARGE studio w/ discrete sleeping alcove & is available in one of the most desirable classic brownstones on picturesque Commonwealth Ave in Back Bay.The foyer leads to oversized living area with high ceilings creating a true sense of openness and features a/c, gleaming hardwood floors, bay windows, beautiful archways,numerous closets, full sized appliances in separate kitchen and full bathroom with tub. This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished for an easy move -in. Enjoy beautiful views of The Prudential and Commonwealth Ave Mall from the common roof- deck. Laundry on premises.Cable ready. Includes heat, hot water, gas. Graduate students welcome ( cannnot permit undergrads nor pets). Available July 1 st, CAN BE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Around the corner to Newbury and Boylston Streets, T, Shaws, w/ easy access to The Charles, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, The Common, Downtown.1 month broker fee from incoming tenant. AVAIL JULY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Commonwealth Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
