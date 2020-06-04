224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 RARELY AVAILABLE large modern one bedroom with the elegance and charm Back Bay brownstones are known for. This apartment features a large living room with bay windows overlooking the park (Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the long park that goes down the length of Back Bay), hardwood floors throughout, and a modern white kitchen with a breakfast bar. The bedroom is spacious and has a large closet. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and laundry facilities are in the building. Take a look at the pictures and call NOW, these never last on the market. I also have virtual tours available.



Located in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay you will be near everything: public transportation, multiple bus routes, the plethora of boutique shops and restaurants on Newbury Street, grocery stores, you name it!



Give me a call for any additional questions and to schedule your showing: Tom 617-733-7926.



No Pets Allowed



