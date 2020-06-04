All apartments in Boston
224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8

224 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 733-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 09/01/20 RARELY AVAILABLE large modern one bedroom with the elegance and charm Back Bay brownstones are known for. This apartment features a large living room with bay windows overlooking the park (Commonwealth Avenue Mall, the long park that goes down the length of Back Bay), hardwood floors throughout, and a modern white kitchen with a breakfast bar. The bedroom is spacious and has a large closet. Heat and hot water are included in the rent and laundry facilities are in the building. Take a look at the pictures and call NOW, these never last on the market. I also have virtual tours available.

Located in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay you will be near everything: public transportation, multiple bus routes, the plethora of boutique shops and restaurants on Newbury Street, grocery stores, you name it!

Give me a call for any additional questions and to schedule your showing: Tom 617-733-7926.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have any available units?
224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have?
Some of 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Commonwealth Ave Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
