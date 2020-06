Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Sept 2020-JP 3 bed, Forest Hills, H/HW inc. NO FEE Awesome location for this 3 bed on South St. Forest Hills Station is right down the street Apt has hardwood floors and good space Welcoming foyers 3 different size bedrooms Spacious living room Updated kitchen with dishwasher Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student ok NO FEE Please contact Alex for more info!



Terms: One year lease