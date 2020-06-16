22 Wadsworth St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ideal location 5 bedroom, 2 bath, that's walking distance to BU. Located just off of west campus this listing is perfect for student housing. You'll enjoy two full floors of living space, a basement, back porch as well as backyard space. Each bedroom is equal in size and there's a bath on each floor. One month brokers fee applies. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease