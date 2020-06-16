All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 22 Wadsworth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
22 Wadsworth St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

22 Wadsworth St.

22 Wadsworth Street · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 Wadsworth Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ideal location 5 bedroom, 2 bath, that's walking distance to BU. Located just off of west campus this listing is perfect for student housing. You'll enjoy two full floors of living space, a basement, back porch as well as backyard space. Each bedroom is equal in size and there's a bath on each floor. One month brokers fee applies. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Wadsworth St. have any available units?
22 Wadsworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 22 Wadsworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Wadsworth St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Wadsworth St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. offer parking?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. have a pool?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Wadsworth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Wadsworth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Wadsworth St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity