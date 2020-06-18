All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
22 Sheafe
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

22 Sheafe

22 Sheafe Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 Sheafe Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Subway: Orange Line  Haymarket (0.25 mi)Subway: Blue Line  Bowdoin (0.46 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry  Charlestown (0.50 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.46 mi)Bus: 4  Commercial St. opp. Hull St. (0.14 mi)Tram: D  Haymarket (0.25 mi)Bus: 93  N Washington St @ Medford St (0.14 mi)Bus: 352  New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.30 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry  Long Wharf (North) (0.48 mi)Bus: 117  Haymarket (0.24 mi)Bus: 89/93  N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.14 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  North Station (0.33 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Sheafe have any available units?
22 Sheafe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 22 Sheafe currently offering any rent specials?
22 Sheafe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Sheafe pet-friendly?
No, 22 Sheafe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Sheafe offer parking?
No, 22 Sheafe does not offer parking.
Does 22 Sheafe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Sheafe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Sheafe have a pool?
No, 22 Sheafe does not have a pool.
Does 22 Sheafe have accessible units?
No, 22 Sheafe does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Sheafe have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Sheafe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Sheafe have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Sheafe does not have units with air conditioning.
