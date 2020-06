Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

This spacious two bedroom was just renovated in 2016. It is a must see and will not be on the market for more than a few day. This unit has stunning hardwood floors a beautiful granite counter top and best of all a patio. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease