Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

You will LOVE this updated 4 bed, 2 bath for rent 9/1. Stunning hardwood floors, new modern kitchen, 2 bathrooms, central air and more! Street parking, Walk to JFK T station! Best location around!! This will not last. Credit check required, Please email for showings. Tenant pays gas and electric, heat, hot water, lights. Move in costs are First, Security and a 1/2 month broker fee (2.5 months upfront).



Terms: One year lease