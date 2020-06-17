All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
219 Western Ave.
219 Western Ave.

219 Western Avenue · (617) 307-7229
Location

219 Western Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
concierge
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
garage
Steps from the culture and nightlife of Harvard Square and North Allston. The neighborhood is perfectly walkable and accessible by bike, bus, train and car. Perfect blend of luxury and convenience.Floor plans exemplify intelligent design and are at once intimate and open. Spacious closets. Cozy alcoves. Smart features. The residences were built for living well. -Smoke free -24 hrs concierge service -garage parking for rent -pet friendly -close to Harvard T station -fitness center -game room -cyber lounge --1/2 Month Broker Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Western Ave. have any available units?
219 Western Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Western Ave. have?
Some of 219 Western Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Western Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
219 Western Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Western Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Western Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 219 Western Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 219 Western Ave. does offer parking.
Does 219 Western Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Western Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Western Ave. have a pool?
No, 219 Western Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 219 Western Ave. have accessible units?
No, 219 Western Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Western Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Western Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
