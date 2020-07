Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy renovated one bed! Pet Friendly. - Property Id: 301968



Almost finished with renovation~! This one bedroom PET FRIENDLY apt is a STEAL! Located on the Brookline/Allston Line, a brand new granite and stainless kitchen. Ready for 7/1 or 7/15- No later- owner will pay half the broker fee.



Heat and Hot Water included. Video Tour upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301968

Property Id 301968



(RLNE5879211)