Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

21 Pond St

21 Pond Street · (508) 930-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Pond Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pristine and spacious second floor 3 bedroom apartment sandwiched between the highly sought after Savin Hill/JFK neighborhoods. This unit has undergone massive renovations from top to bottom and in recent years. Walk to JFK T station, neighborhood restaurants, bars and shopping. Just a 2 minute drive to 93 N/S, 4 minutes to South Bay Shopping Center, Carson Beach. Stunning kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A tastefully redone bathroom with mosaic marble tiling and special touches. Open floor plan for entertaining all your guests. Central air. In-unit washer/dryer. Front and back porches for your personal use. Come see what all the fuss is about in this vibrant Dorchester neighborhood!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

