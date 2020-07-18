21 Pond St

Amenities

Pristine and spacious second floor 3 bedroom apartment sandwiched between the highly sought after Savin Hill/JFK neighborhoods. This unit has undergone massive renovations from top to bottom and in recent years. Walk to JFK T station, neighborhood restaurants, bars and shopping. Just a 2 minute drive to 93 N/S, 4 minutes to South Bay Shopping Center, Carson Beach. Stunning kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A tastefully redone bathroom with mosaic marble tiling and special touches. Open floor plan for entertaining all your guests. Central air. In-unit washer/dryer. Front and back porches for your personal use. Come see what all the fuss is about in this vibrant Dorchester neighborhood!!!