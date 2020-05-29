All apartments in Boston
21 Lamson St.

21 Lamson Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lamson Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Awesome Jeffries Point Apartment for July 1st in East Boston! This sunny, top floor condo rental has a second bedroom that could also be used as a bonus room / office / den / study, has a huge master bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and features a kitchen with dishwasher, Stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Bamboo Hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, lots of windows, exclusive back deck and shared common backyard, a deeded storage unit in basement, updated bathroom, and laundry in basement top off this great rental. All of this located on quiet Lamson St. in a "true" Jeffries Point location, walking distance to the Maverick T stop, ICA Watershed, Downeast Cider House, Brophy Park, Piers Park, and much more going up around this highly desired neighborhood! null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lamson St. have any available units?
21 Lamson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Lamson St. have?
Some of 21 Lamson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lamson St. currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lamson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lamson St. pet-friendly?
No, 21 Lamson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Lamson St. offer parking?
No, 21 Lamson St. does not offer parking.
Does 21 Lamson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Lamson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lamson St. have a pool?
No, 21 Lamson St. does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lamson St. have accessible units?
No, 21 Lamson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lamson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Lamson St. has units with dishwashers.
