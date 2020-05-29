21 Lamson St.

Amenities

Awesome Jeffries Point Apartment for July 1st in East Boston! This sunny, top floor condo rental has a second bedroom that could also be used as a bonus room / office / den / study, has a huge master bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and features a kitchen with dishwasher, Stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Bamboo Hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, lots of windows, exclusive back deck and shared common backyard, a deeded storage unit in basement, updated bathroom, and laundry in basement top off this great rental. All of this located on quiet Lamson St. in a "true" Jeffries Point location, walking distance to the Maverick T stop, ICA Watershed, Downeast Cider House, Brophy Park, Piers Park, and much more going up around this highly desired neighborhood! null



Terms: One year lease