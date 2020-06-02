21 Beacon Street.

Amenities

1 Beacon Street Apt ##4B, Boston, MA 02108 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Updated 1 bedroom Beacon Hill apartment with ample storage in professionally managed elevator building. Features include concierge with package services. 11 story high-rise building with large common roof deck with sweeping views of Back Bay, Boston Common, Copley, and the State House (see pictures). Kitchen features dishwasher and oven with induction cook top. Heat, Hot Water, Electric, and WiFi all included in rent. Tenants pay for cable. Each floor in the building has pay-per-use laundry facilities. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591134 ]