Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

21 Beacon Street

21 Beacon Street · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit #4B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
1 Beacon Street Apt ##4B, Boston, MA 02108 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Updated 1 bedroom Beacon Hill apartment with ample storage in professionally managed elevator building. Features include concierge with package services. 11 story high-rise building with large common roof deck with sweeping views of Back Bay, Boston Common, Copley, and the State House (see pictures). Kitchen features dishwasher and oven with induction cook top. Heat, Hot Water, Electric, and WiFi all included in rent. Tenants pay for cable. Each floor in the building has pay-per-use laundry facilities. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3591134 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21 Beacon Street have any available units?
21 Beacon Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Beacon Street have?
Some of 21 Beacon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 21 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 21 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 21 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Beacon Street has units with dishwashers.

