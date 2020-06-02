All apartments in Boston
205 W Springfield St Apt 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

205 W Springfield St Apt 2

205 West Springfield Street · (781) 336-6975
Location

205 West Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Gut renovation, beautiful brand new construction in Boston's South End. This front facing second floor unit offers lots of light. The many features of this home include two zones of air conditioning, in-unit laundry, brand-new stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile shower surround with glass enclosure, hardwood floors, crown molding, and a fabulous extra room that would make a wonderful office or den space!

Close proximity to the Orange Line as well as many neighborhood favorites including SRV, Render Coffee, Cafe Madeleine, Five Horses Tavern, Parish Cafe, Mida, FoMu, and many more!

For More Information

Contact Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources Boston
Cell: (781) 336-6975
Office: (617) 838-0377
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com

(RLNE5582916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have any available units?
205 W Springfield St Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have?
Some of 205 W Springfield St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
205 W Springfield St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 W Springfield St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
