205 W Springfield St Apt 2

Amenities
Gut renovation, beautiful brand new construction in Boston's South End. This front facing second floor unit offers lots of light. The many features of this home include two zones of air conditioning, in-unit laundry, brand-new stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile shower surround with glass enclosure, hardwood floors, crown molding, and a fabulous extra room that would make a wonderful office or den space!
Close proximity to the Orange Line as well as many neighborhood favorites including SRV, Render Coffee, Cafe Madeleine, Five Horses Tavern, Parish Cafe, Mida, FoMu, and many more!
For More Information
Contact Pauline Golden
Real Estate Resources Boston
Cell: (781) 336-6975
Office: (617) 838-0377
pgolden@rerboston.com
www.rerboston.com
(RLNE5582916)