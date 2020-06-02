2001 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

1 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #201, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available September 1st! Bright and sunny unit with hardwood floors throughout. 2 equal sized bedrooms, with eat in kitchen and nice city view. Elevator building, card operated laundry room. Parking available for rent, or city sticker parking. Close to Boston College. Easy access to jogging/walking trails. The C, B, D line have stops steps away. Right outside Cleveland circle. No pets. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625427 ]