All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2001 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2001 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

2001 Commonwealth Avenue

2001 Commonwealth Avenue · (508) 740-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2001 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
1 Commonwealth Avenue Apt #201, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Colleen Kirby, Lyv Realty, (508) 740-2527. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available September 1st! Bright and sunny unit with hardwood floors throughout. 2 equal sized bedrooms, with eat in kitchen and nice city view. Elevator building, card operated laundry room. Parking available for rent, or city sticker parking. Close to Boston College. Easy access to jogging/walking trails. The C, B, D line have stops steps away. Right outside Cleveland circle. No pets. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625427 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
2001 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 2001 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2001 Commonwealth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity