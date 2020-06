Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Super Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features hardwood floors through out, central air conditioning and on site laundry. The gourmet chef's kitchen is fully equipped with modern stainless steel appliances, marble floors and breakfast bar, custom concrete counter tops and under cabinet mood lighting. Bathrooms are outfitted with imported European tile and brand new fixtures throughout. Make an appointment to see this unit today, you will not be disappointed.



Terms: One year lease