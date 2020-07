Amenities

Presenting a large 5 bed / 2 bath apartment located in Brighton just off Brighton Ave. A tremendous location just a short walk to Boston Landing, Green Line on Comm, Allston and more. Property features include hardwood flooring throughout, dishwasher, parking and more. 2 Parking included. Heat, hot water, gas and electricity are included with rent! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Available 9/1/2020



Terms: One year lease