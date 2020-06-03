20 Princeton

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, Eagle Hill, 2 bedroom 1 bath Penthouse! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters, stainless appliances, modern, updated bath. In unit washer and dryer, central air and private deck off the open living area enhance this apartment. Rent includes heat and hot water. Conveniently located close to Airport and Maverick T stops, Beacon Hill Athletic Club, wonderful restaurants, Shaws and Home Goods within moments of this apartment. City living at it s best! Available June 1.
Terms: One year lease