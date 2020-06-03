All apartments in Boston
20 Princeton
20 Princeton

20 Princeton Street · (617) 504-4381
Location

20 Princeton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated, Eagle Hill, 2 bedroom 1 bath Penthouse! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters, stainless appliances, modern, updated bath. In unit washer and dryer, central air and private deck off the open living area enhance this apartment. Rent includes heat and hot water. Conveniently located close to Airport and Maverick T stops, Beacon Hill Athletic Club, wonderful restaurants, Shaws and Home Goods within moments of this apartment. City living at it s best! Available June 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Princeton have any available units?
20 Princeton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Princeton have?
Some of 20 Princeton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Princeton currently offering any rent specials?
20 Princeton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Princeton pet-friendly?
No, 20 Princeton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Princeton offer parking?
No, 20 Princeton does not offer parking.
Does 20 Princeton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Princeton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Princeton have a pool?
No, 20 Princeton does not have a pool.
Does 20 Princeton have accessible units?
No, 20 Princeton does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Princeton have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Princeton does not have units with dishwashers.
