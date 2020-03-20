20 Mt Hood Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Move in September 1st - there is no fee! No security deposit, just first and last to move in! No application fee either Large 3 bedroom with large living room, there are 3 big bedrooms with nice closets, large living room, ample closet space, huge eat in kitchen fits a table, tons of closets throughout, nice hardwood floors, great cabinet space and counter space, heat and hot water are included with the rent, tons of space in the apartment, laundry in the basement operated by card system, amazing location you can walk to the Wholefoods supermarket just 2 blocks away, near the B line and also walking distance to the C and D line in Brookline in 10 minutes. Located near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street across from the Washington Street T stop on the B line train. Quick walk to Washington Square Brookline C train and also the D line in 10 minutes. Take the T ride to Hynes convention, Newbury street, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, BU, BC, Kenmore, Harvard Avenue, Packard's corner, Downtown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.