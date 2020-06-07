20 Maple St.

Amenities

This impressive owner quality 3 Bed has been lovingly restored and cared for. It features a beautifully redesigned open kitchen, dining area with beamed ceiling, spacious living room, three bedrooms painted in designer colors, a sunroom and a three season back porch. Newer washer -dryer in the unit. It is located on the top floor of a two family, convenient to the center of West Roxbury, and the Commuter rail. Fully renovated, wall insulated, brand new windows throughout house Gas heaters Central AC (Carrier AC units) New Boilers New electrical panel inside apartment 3 bedrooms 1 sunny room 2 full baths (Italian tiles & high end appliances (Totto brand) 1 bathtub (Jacuzzi) in the bigger bathroom Each bedroom & each bath isolated (annexed separately) by common living room & kitchen providing privacy Custom kitchen cabinets Granite counter tops & decor tiles New appliances high end brands (Bosch dishwasher/Kohler sink appliances/Frigidaire fridge & freezer) Hardwood floors & New England typical wormwood throughout home preserved/ added extra accents Washer/Dryer in unit (Bosch) Decorative fireplace 1 king bed (custom mattress) 1 queen bed (custom mattress (tempur-pedic) 1 futon Furnished will all: wired for cable connections. Parking: there is plenty of space (comfortably 2 cars if not 3 on side of property with no need for stickers. Public transportation: Commuter Rail Needham Line 3 buses running in high frequency : 5 buses in total on main street



Terms: One year lease