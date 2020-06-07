All apartments in Boston
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:08 PM

20 Maple St.

20 Maple Street · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Maple Street, Boston, MA 02132
Brook Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This impressive owner quality 3 Bed has been lovingly restored and cared for. It features a beautifully redesigned open kitchen, dining area with beamed ceiling, spacious living room, three bedrooms painted in designer colors, a sunroom and a three season back porch. Newer washer -dryer in the unit. It is located on the top floor of a two family, convenient to the center of West Roxbury, and the Commuter rail. Fully renovated, wall insulated, brand new windows throughout house Gas heaters Central AC (Carrier AC units) New Boilers New electrical panel inside apartment 3 bedrooms 1 sunny room 2 full baths (Italian tiles & high end appliances (Totto brand) 1 bathtub (Jacuzzi) in the bigger bathroom Each bedroom & each bath isolated (annexed separately) by common living room & kitchen providing privacy Custom kitchen cabinets Granite counter tops & decor tiles New appliances high end brands (Bosch dishwasher/Kohler sink appliances/Frigidaire fridge & freezer) Hardwood floors & New England typical wormwood throughout home preserved/ added extra accents Washer/Dryer in unit (Bosch) Decorative fireplace 1 king bed (custom mattress) 1 queen bed (custom mattress (tempur-pedic) 1 futon Furnished will all: wired for cable connections. Parking: there is plenty of space (comfortably 2 cars if not 3 on side of property with no need for stickers. Public transportation: Commuter Rail Needham Line 3 buses running in high frequency : 5 buses in total on main street

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Maple St. have any available units?
20 Maple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Maple St. have?
Some of 20 Maple St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Maple St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Maple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Maple St. pet-friendly?
No, 20 Maple St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 20 Maple St. offer parking?
Yes, 20 Maple St. does offer parking.
Does 20 Maple St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Maple St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Maple St. have a pool?
No, 20 Maple St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Maple St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Maple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Maple St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Maple St. has units with dishwashers.
