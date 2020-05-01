All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
20 Clearway Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

20 Clearway Street

20 Clearway Street · (857) 204-6623
Boston
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

20 Clearway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clearway Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Clients and Agents MUST have valid photo ID's/Real Estate License. Please return keys immediately after viewing. $1,000 Security Deposit *REQUIRED TO TAKE AN APARTMENT OFF THE MARKET. First month rent (personal check,certified check or money order due upon moving in) Pets ok any building other than Clearway Apartments - breed and weight restrictions apply - Under 45 lbs) PET RENT is $50 per month. All cosigner applications must be received within 48 hours of applying. All leases are long term 12 month leases. For 91 Westland Ave. & 149, 151 Park Dr. please make checks payable to: Parkside Tower. For 26, 64, 175 Hemenway St. and 89, 95, & 121 Park Dr. please make checks payable to: Hemenway Park Dr. Clearway Street please make checks payable to: Clearway Apartments LLC. Unfortunately we cannot accept law students or lawyers. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3573411 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Clearway Street have any available units?
20 Clearway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 20 Clearway Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Clearway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Clearway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Clearway Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 Clearway Street offer parking?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Clearway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Clearway Street have a pool?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Clearway Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Clearway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Clearway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Clearway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
