20 Clearway Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clearway Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02115 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 06/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Clients and Agents MUST have valid photo ID's/Real Estate License. Please return keys immediately after viewing. $1,000 Security Deposit *REQUIRED TO TAKE AN APARTMENT OFF THE MARKET. First month rent (personal check,certified check or money order due upon moving in) Pets ok any building other than Clearway Apartments - breed and weight restrictions apply - Under 45 lbs) PET RENT is $50 per month. All cosigner applications must be received within 48 hours of applying. All leases are long term 12 month leases. For 91 Westland Ave. & 149, 151 Park Dr. please make checks payable to: Parkside Tower. For 26, 64, 175 Hemenway St. and 89, 95, & 121 Park Dr. please make checks payable to: Hemenway Park Dr. Clearway Street please make checks payable to: Clearway Apartments LLC. Unfortunately we cannot accept law students or lawyers. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3573411 ]