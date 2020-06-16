2 Lawrence St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Entire townhouse on picturesque Lawrence Street. Extremely rare opportunity to live in a spacious, single family with generously proportioned rooms, soaring ceilings and a large private patio in the heart of the South End. This massive home offers, great natural light, laundry in unit, updated kitchen and bathrooms over 4 levels of living with a 200 square foot private patio to complete the package. The kitchen and bathrooms feature all brand new appliances including, stainless steal GE refrigerator, samsung oven and washer/dryer, as well high end fixtures. Incredible location near the Back Bay/South End border with easy access to the public transit.

Available June 1st or sooner!



(RLNE5605421)