Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2 Lawrence St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2 Lawrence St

2 Lawrence Street · (207) 240-6734
Location

2 Lawrence Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $6100 · Avail. now

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Entire townhouse on picturesque Lawrence Street. Extremely rare opportunity to live in a spacious, single family with generously proportioned rooms, soaring ceilings and a large private patio in the heart of the South End. This massive home offers, great natural light, laundry in unit, updated kitchen and bathrooms over 4 levels of living with a 200 square foot private patio to complete the package. The kitchen and bathrooms feature all brand new appliances including, stainless steal GE refrigerator, samsung oven and washer/dryer, as well high end fixtures. Incredible location near the Back Bay/South End border with easy access to the public transit.
Available June 1st or sooner!

(RLNE5605421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Lawrence St have any available units?
2 Lawrence St has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Lawrence St have?
Some of 2 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
2 Lawrence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 2 Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 2 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 2 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 2 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 2 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 2 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.
