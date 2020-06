Amenities

Newly Updated Apartment, large Open kitchen with center island completely furnished just bring your personal items. Full service Elevator building in the heart of the West End. The building is managed Professionally and has a 24 Hour concierge service. Short term is available as well as 12 month lease. Walking distance to MGH, TD Garden, Red, Geen, Orange line. Tenant is responsible for electric & cable/WIFI.