Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath conveniently located in Cleveland Circle. This unit features laundry on site, heat and hot water included, hardwood floors throughout, and large bedrooms and living room. Within walking distance of Boston College, the B, C, D lines, 86, 51 buses, restaurants and shopping. On site maintenance. No pets please.



Terms: One year lease