Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access dogs allowed

196 Hillside Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02120 - 3 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental close to Northeastern, Longwood, Wentworth, and Simmons. Near Mission Park and Huntington Ave T Stops. Kitchen features stainless appliances including gas range and dishwasher. Free Laundry in building. Hardwood floors. Tenants pay for gas, electricity, cable/internet. First floor of a 3 family home currently occupied by Northeastern Students. Undergrads ok. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3591135 ]