All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 196 Hillside Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
196 Hillside Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

196 Hillside Street

196 Hillside Street · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

196 Hillside Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
dogs allowed
196 Hillside Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02120 - 3 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *Virtual Tour Available* 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental close to Northeastern, Longwood, Wentworth, and Simmons. Near Mission Park and Huntington Ave T Stops. Kitchen features stainless appliances including gas range and dishwasher. Free Laundry in building. Hardwood floors. Tenants pay for gas, electricity, cable/internet. First floor of a 3 family home currently occupied by Northeastern Students. Undergrads ok. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3591135 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Hillside Street have any available units?
196 Hillside Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Hillside Street have?
Some of 196 Hillside Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Hillside Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Hillside Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Hillside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 Hillside Street is pet friendly.
Does 196 Hillside Street offer parking?
No, 196 Hillside Street does not offer parking.
Does 196 Hillside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Hillside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Hillside Street have a pool?
No, 196 Hillside Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Hillside Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Hillside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Hillside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Hillside Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 196 Hillside Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity