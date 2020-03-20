19 Upton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

MUST SEE! Classic Boston charm in this street-level floor-through 2 bedroom in top South End location! Enter to extra large living/dining room with bay window, gets tons of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Contemporary kitchen,and loads of cabinet and counter space. Two ample sized bedrooms with generous closet space. Common Laundry. Rent includes heat and hot water! This is a great home steps from all of the fantastic restaurants/shops the South end neighborhood has to offer! Available September 1st!!