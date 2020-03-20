All apartments in Boston
19 Upton Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

19 Upton Street

19 Upton Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Upton Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
MUST SEE! Classic Boston charm in this street-level floor-through 2 bedroom in top South End location! Enter to extra large living/dining room with bay window, gets tons of natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Contemporary kitchen,and loads of cabinet and counter space. Two ample sized bedrooms with generous closet space. Common Laundry. Rent includes heat and hot water! This is a great home steps from all of the fantastic restaurants/shops the South end neighborhood has to offer! Available September 1st!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Upton Street have any available units?
19 Upton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 19 Upton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Upton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Upton Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Upton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Upton Street offer parking?
No, 19 Upton Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 Upton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Upton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Upton Street have a pool?
No, 19 Upton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Upton Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Upton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Upton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Upton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Upton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Upton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
