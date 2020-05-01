All apartments in Boston
19 Perrin Street - 4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

19 Perrin Street - 4

19 Perrin St · (617) 299-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Perrin St, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
FULL FEE PAID

3D Walkthough: https://3dapartment.com/embed/1253

4bed/1bath unit in Roxbury. Featuring hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, HVAC system & in-unit laundry. 1 off-street parking spot is included in the rent!! Easy access to the public transportation.
1 parking spot included with each unit
Washer and Dryer in Unit
Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and A/C
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have any available units?
19 Perrin Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have?
Some of 19 Perrin Street - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Perrin Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Perrin Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Perrin Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 19 Perrin Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 19 Perrin Street - 4 does offer parking.
Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Perrin Street - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 19 Perrin Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 19 Perrin Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Perrin Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Perrin Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
