All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 189 Massachusetts Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
189 Massachusetts Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

189 Massachusetts Ave

189 Massachusetts Avenue · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
guest parking
*CURRENTLY OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!* Experience all that the Back Bay has to offer in this stylish, updated unit! Located right in what has been deemed one of the "10 Greatest Neighborhoods in America", you will be proud to call this apartment your home! Conveniently located near the MBTA Green Line and Orange Line, as well as several MBTA bus routes, you will be able to navigate this historic city with ease. With a 94 "Walking Score", you can easily walk to the Prudential Center, Newbury Street, or Copley place for endless shopping and eats! Take a quick stroll to Fenway Park to catch a Sox game, or head to the House of Blues for a show! Get your knowledge on down the street at the Boston Public Library, or walk to class at Northeastern! Live with peace of mind, knowing that there is 24-hour security, a doorman, and underground resident &amp; guest parking. If you don't have a car, but need to travel, just utilize the on-site ZipCar service! Other fantastic amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible roof deck terrace with stunning city views, and so much more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
189 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 189 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
189 Massachusetts Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Massachusetts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 189 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 189 Massachusetts Ave does offer parking.
Does 189 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 189 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 189 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 189 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 189 Massachusetts Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity