Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F

189 Chestnut Hill Ave · (617) 410-8052
Location

189 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 7F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 7F Available 09/01/20 Renovated 1 bedroom apartment with a parking spot! - Property Id: 255740

Available September 1st!
Renovated 1 bedroom apartment with an off-street parking spot included (~190/month value)! Heat/hot water included. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher). Tons of natural sunlight, cat friendly, and laundry on-site.
Property Id 255740

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5847460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have any available units?
189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have?
Some of 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F currently offering any rent specials?
189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F pet-friendly?
No, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F offer parking?
Yes, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F does offer parking.
Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have a pool?
No, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F does not have a pool.
Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have accessible units?
No, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Chestnut Hill Ave 7F has units with dishwashers.
