183 Marlborough Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Prime Marlborough Street location in the heart of Back Bay - modern living combined with the classic charm of this original 1882 home. Enter the parlor-level Studio apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, custom built-ins, tall front-facing windows plus original period detailing including a wood-carved fireplace & mantel. An oversized open living area offers countless possibilities to include a living room, sleeping area, home office & dining. The separate kitchen is delivered with stainless appliances and maple cabinet storage. Heat & Hot Water INCLUDED! Situated in a professionally managed building with on-site laundry facilities - perfectly nestled near the parks of Commonwealth Mall & Boston Common gardens and only two blocks from Newbury Street's shops, restaurants and nearby Star Market. Excellent commuting options via Green & Orange Line T-Stations, the Commuter Rail and Storrow Drive & MA Pike on/off ramps. Available July 15th, 2020. Sorry, no pets. * September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.