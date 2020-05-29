All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

183 Marlborough Street

183 Marlborough Street · No Longer Available
Location

183 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Marlborough Street location in the heart of Back Bay - modern living combined with the classic charm of this original 1882 home. Enter the parlor-level Studio apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, custom built-ins, tall front-facing windows plus original period detailing including a wood-carved fireplace & mantel. An oversized open living area offers countless possibilities to include a living room, sleeping area, home office & dining. The separate kitchen is delivered with stainless appliances and maple cabinet storage. Heat & Hot Water INCLUDED! Situated in a professionally managed building with on-site laundry facilities - perfectly nestled near the parks of Commonwealth Mall & Boston Common gardens and only two blocks from Newbury Street's shops, restaurants and nearby Star Market. Excellent commuting options via Green & Orange Line T-Stations, the Commuter Rail and Storrow Drive & MA Pike on/off ramps. Available July 15th, 2020. Sorry, no pets. * September Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Marlborough Street have any available units?
183 Marlborough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Marlborough Street have?
Some of 183 Marlborough Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Marlborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
183 Marlborough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Marlborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 183 Marlborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 183 Marlborough Street offer parking?
No, 183 Marlborough Street does not offer parking.
Does 183 Marlborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Marlborough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Marlborough Street have a pool?
No, 183 Marlborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 183 Marlborough Street have accessible units?
No, 183 Marlborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Marlborough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Marlborough Street has units with dishwashers.
