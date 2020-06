Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SEPTEMBER - This is a 4 bedroom apartment. If used as a four bedroom, there will be no living room but a big kitchen and foyer. This apartment offers a view from every room! This is a corner unit on the top floor flooding the apartment with lots of extra sunlight. There are 3 or 4 equal sized bedrooms in this apartment so that neither roommate needs to compromise on space. Just first and last months rent required for move in. This apartment is a quick stroll to the Cleveland Circle area in Brookline giving access to all three train lines within a 15 to 20 minute walk. The Chiswick Road T stop is right out the front door. The Beacon Hill Athletic club is right next door as well as various shops and stores steps from the building. This owner offers NO FEE rental based on the move date!



Terms: One year lease