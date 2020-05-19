All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

182 Beacon St

182 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

182 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Breathtaking views of the Esplanade, Charles River and Cambridge from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath unit! The unit is located in an elevator building with a common roof deck with stunning views. The unit has updated kitchen and bathrooms with in unit washer/dryer! The generous floor plan offers privacy as bedrooms are at the opposite end of the unit. Master bedroom is very spacious and offer en-suite bath with a large closet space. The building has a common roof deck with stunning views! The unit can come furnished for an additional cost or unfurnished. Off-street parking is available for an additional $400 a month. Go ahead and schedule a showing to see your dream home! (Move-in date is 7/1 or sooner!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Beacon St have any available units?
182 Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 Beacon St have?
Some of 182 Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
182 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 182 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 182 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 182 Beacon St does offer parking.
Does 182 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 182 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 182 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 182 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
