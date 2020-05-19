182 Beacon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Breathtaking views of the Esplanade, Charles River and Cambridge from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath unit! The unit is located in an elevator building with a common roof deck with stunning views. The unit has updated kitchen and bathrooms with in unit washer/dryer! The generous floor plan offers privacy as bedrooms are at the opposite end of the unit. Master bedroom is very spacious and offer en-suite bath with a large closet space. The building has a common roof deck with stunning views! The unit can come furnished for an additional cost or unfurnished. Off-street parking is available for an additional $400 a month. Go ahead and schedule a showing to see your dream home! (Move-in date is 7/1 or sooner!)