Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bedroom Unit in Two-Family in Pleasant Street Neighborhood of Dorchester. Features Include an Eat-In-Kitchen and Living Room with Decorative Fireplace and Chandelier. Coin-Operated Laundry, Hardwood Floors and Ceiling Fans Throughout as well as Exclusive Use of Front and Rear Decks. Walking Distance to the JFK Red Line T Stop and all of the Conveniences of City Living. Good Credit Required. Tenant to Pay First, Security Deposit, and Full Fee.



Terms: One year lease