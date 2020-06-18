All apartments in Boston
18 Garrison Stret
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

18 Garrison Stret

18 Garrison Street · (617) 939-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Garrison Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 03/01/2020 is a gorgeously renovated, fully furnished (or unfurnished), sunlit brownstone on Garrison Street in the South End. This 1 bedroom unit is splashed with tons of natural light to compliment the open space. The kitchen is decked with granite counters, top stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, and more. There are hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Additionally, ALL utilities are included (Heat, Hot Water, A/C, Cable, Internet, Local Phone). The unit is beautifully finished full of charm of the Back Bay. Unit is ACROSS THE STREET FROM PRUDENTIAL CENTER. Also close to South End, Bay Village, John Hancock, Hynes, Copley, Columbus Avenue, Boylston Street, Newbury Street, and much more that Boston has to offer. Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Garrison Stret have any available units?
18 Garrison Stret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Garrison Stret have?
Some of 18 Garrison Stret's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Garrison Stret currently offering any rent specials?
18 Garrison Stret isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Garrison Stret pet-friendly?
No, 18 Garrison Stret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 18 Garrison Stret offer parking?
No, 18 Garrison Stret does not offer parking.
Does 18 Garrison Stret have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Garrison Stret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Garrison Stret have a pool?
No, 18 Garrison Stret does not have a pool.
Does 18 Garrison Stret have accessible units?
No, 18 Garrison Stret does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Garrison Stret have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Garrison Stret has units with dishwashers.
