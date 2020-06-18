18 Garrison Stret

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available 03/01/2020 is a gorgeously renovated, fully furnished (or unfurnished), sunlit brownstone on Garrison Street in the South End. This 1 bedroom unit is splashed with tons of natural light to compliment the open space. The kitchen is decked with granite counters, top stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, and more. There are hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. Additionally, ALL utilities are included (Heat, Hot Water, A/C, Cable, Internet, Local Phone). The unit is beautifully finished full of charm of the Back Bay. Unit is ACROSS THE STREET FROM PRUDENTIAL CENTER. Also close to South End, Bay Village, John Hancock, Hynes, Copley, Columbus Avenue, Boylston Street, Newbury Street, and much more that Boston has to offer. Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold



Terms: One year lease